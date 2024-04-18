Report: Joe Biden’s Migrant Mobile App Freed Haitian, Now Accused of Double Murder, into U.S.

A Haitian migrant, reportedly released into the United States via President Joe Biden’s parole pipeline, is now accused of double homicide in Orange County, New York.

Kenol Baptiste, a 30-year-old Haitian migrant, was indicted in Orange County on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

On April 1, prosecutors allege that Baptiste stabbed his two roommates — who were also from Haiti — to death using a knife. Baptiste then allegedly sought to hide the knife he used and fled the scene.

A report reveals that Baptiste had been released into the U.S. interior less than a year before, after scheduling an appointment at the border via the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) “CBP One” mobile app.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News Digital that Baptiste had arrived in the United States in July 2023 when he presented himself at the Paso Del Norte port of entry in El Paso, Texas. [Emphasis added] The spokesperson said he presented himself on July 25 at the port of entry after booking an appointment on the CBP One app. Baptiste was given a notice to appear (NTA) in immigration court, was processed and paroled into the U.S. for pending removal proceedings. ICE has since placed a detainer on him, which requests he be transferred to ICE custody on his eventual release from jail. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News recently reported, Biden’s parole pipeline has released more than 950,000 foreign nationals, including Baptiste, into the U.S. interior since January 2023. Nearly 550,000 of those foreign nationals have arrived via the CBP One app.

Baptiste remains in Orange County Jail without bail. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Baptiste, seeking custody of him.

