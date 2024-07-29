Police: Migrant Possessed Hundreds of Photos, Videos of Child Sexual Abuse

A migrant living in Miami, Florida, is accused of possessing hundreds of photos and videos of child sexual abuse, according to the Miami Police Department.

Francisco Ramón Cruz Rodriguez, a 51-year-old migrant, was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography and promoting child pornography following a forensic examination of a USB drive found in his Miami residence.

According to police, nearly 500 photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse were found in Rodriguez’s residence on July 24. Also found in the forensic examination were Google screenshots that allegedly depicted Rodriguez in a video chat with a pre-pubescent girl.

Likewise, the forensic examination uncovered photos of a girl allegedly as young as seven years old.

“What was so shocking about this case there were images that our detectives hadn’t previously seen in any data bank that we had investigated before,” Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said.

Rodriguez remains at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Rodriguez, requesting custody of him if he is released from jail at any time.

