NYC Mayor Eric Adams Running His Own ‘Horrific’ Migrant Busing Back to Texas

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration has admitted to busing 4,500 migrants from the Big Apple to Texas despite the mayor’s oft-repeated accusation that busing migrants is an act of cruelty and immorality.

In 2022, when buses from Texas were rolling into New York City, Adams decried the Texas governor’s actions, calling them “horrific.”

“This is horrific, when you think about what the governor is doing,” Adams said in August of 2022.

“It is unimaginable what the governor of Texas has done, when you think about this country, a country that has always been open to those who were fleeing persecution,” the Democrat mayor continued.

“We’ve always welcomed them. And this governor is not doing that in Texas. But we are going to set the right tone of being here for these families,” he said, claiming that they were “forced on the bus.”

But now, Fox News is reporting that the Adams administration has been engaging in a busing program of its own and sending migrants right back to Texas and several other states.

According to the report, city hall has been using taxpayer funds to buy bus and plane tickets for migrants who volunteer to leave the Big Apple.

At least 4,500 migrants have now been shipped out of the city.

Migrants have been sent not just to Texas, but also to states including Illinois, Colorado, Florida, and even elsewhere in New York.

City hall now confirms that 2,297 tickets were purchased for Texas between February and July of this year. Destinations in the Lone Star State include Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. The costs to the city have totaled around $13.8 million, Fox News reported.

A mayoral spokesman explained the program saying, “Whenever they have a desire where they want to go back to somewhere else, we buy their tickets. It is mostly planes, but we also buy bus tickets.”

For his part, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott is accusing the Adams government of being hypocritical with the busing program.

“Border Czar Kamala Harris and the federal government continues to refuse to enforce federal immigration laws already on the books and do their jobs to secure the border,” Abbott spokesperson Andrew Mahaleris said, “allowing record-high levels of illegal immigrants, deadly drugs like fentanyl, and weapons to surge into our state and country.”

“Hypocritical Mayor Adams said busing migrants is ‘morally bankrupt,’ while Harris called transporting migrants ‘political theater’ and they’re doing the same thing themselves,” Mahaleris added. “Until Border Czar Harris steps up and does her job to secure the border, Texas will continue utilizing every tool and strategy to respond to the Biden-Harris border crisis.”

