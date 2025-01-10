Indian American Doctor Who Kept Two Indians as Servants on Low Pay Loses Medical License, Sentenced to Jail

An Indian American doctor who reportedly kept two illegal aliens as servants in her home on low pay — somewhere between $3,000 and $7,200 per year — has permanently lost her medical license.

Dr. Harsha Sahni had her medical license revoked for illegally harboring two Indian women to be her household servants at a low pay, according to a report by Deccan Herald.

Last February, Sahni, who had a practice in New Jersey, pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to conceal and harbor illegal aliens and filing a false tax return.

She admitted to harboring the two women for financial gain, as well as making them both believe they would be arrested and deported if they interacted with authorities.

Sahni also admitted to harboring the women to work as housekeepers at a price that she knew was less than what she would have had to pay if she had legal housekeepers.

Moreover, Sahni admitted to ordering the women to falsely tell immigration officials that they were her relatives and only in the U.S. for tourism reasons.

Sahni also confessed to not paying taxes involving the women’s labor, as well as failing to disclose their work on her personal income tax return.

The State also accused Sahni of forcing one of the women, who lived in her house, to work from around 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. for roughly $240 to $600 per month. The money was then sent to the victim’s family in India.

Sahni was given a 27-month prison sentence by a federal court judge in October 2024 and is set to begin serving her sentence soon.

“The revocation announced today brings closure to a disturbing case in which a physician sworn to uphold the highest standards of care and compassion exploited and abused vulnerable victims for her own financial gain,” Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Cari Fais, Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, meanwhile, said, “Sahni’s treatment of the women she illegally harbored as cheap labor for her and her family violated the most basic rules of the medical profession and caused her victims unimaginable suffering.”

“Only the permanent revocation of her medical license could adequately protect New Jersey and its residents from the dangers she posed as a practicing physician,” Fais added.

Indians can use B-1/B-2 tourist and business traveler visas to fly into the United States. But they are not allowed to work.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.