U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland, whose killing was linked to a so-called “transgender vegan cult,” was buried on Saturday in Minnesota.

Maland, who was 44 years old when he was killed during a traffic stop in Vermont near the Canadian border, was laid to rest with full military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

His loved ones held a service in Richfield prior to the funeral procession transporting his remains to the cemetery, according to Fox 9.

WCCO reported that hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects to Maland, who was also an Air Force veteran. Among them was Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.

Maland was killed in January during the traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Coventry, the AP report detailed.

“The driver of the stopped car is accused of opening fire on Maland and other agents, sparking a shootout that left her companion dead. Both belonged to a group called the Zizians that may be linked to six deaths in three states, investigators said,” according to the article.

In reporting on Maland’s funeral, journalist Andy Ngô said on Saturday that “Maland was killed in a violent shootout allegedly involving ‘Ziz’ Trantifa terror cult members Teresa ‘Milo’ Youngblut and Felix ‘Ophelia’ Bauckholt on Jan. 20”:

On February 16, three other members of the so-called cult were arrested in Maryland after the Zizian group was linked to several deaths, per Breitbart News.

Among those taken into custody was the apparent leader of the group, 34-year-old Jack LaSota, and 33-year-old Michelle Zajko, who were reportedly armed when arrested. The third suspected group member, Daniel Arthur Blank, was also arrested.

Members of the group are reportedly computer scientists who met online and shared anarchist beliefs with each other.

When speaking of Maland on the House floor in January, his cousin, Minnesota state Rep. Krista Knudsen, said, “He will be remembered for his courage and commitment to protecting fellow Americans. He is also a person who served faithfully with honor and bravery. He always put his service above himself.”