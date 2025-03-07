The hiring of Americans apparently surged in February as more migrants left the workforce once President Donald Trump ended the Bidenomics policy of importing migrants for U.S. jobs.

“Big gains for native-born Americans … Employment for native-born workers went up by 284,000 while foreign-born workers went down by 87,000,” Trump told the media in the Oval Office. He added:

For the first time in 15 months, the job gains for native-born Americans — for American people, people born in America — exceeded job gains for migrant and foreign-born workers. This is the first time that’s happened in more than 15 months.

“Employment for native-born workers went up by 284,000 while foreign-born workers went down by 87,000,” he said.

President Joe Biden’s economic policies invited migrants to take almost five million jobs that would otherwise have gone to five million Americans. That replacement strategy cut Americans’ wages and workplace investment but did the most damage to Americans with poor job records because of drugs, alienation, laziness, or the exploitation of welfare spending.

Yet the strategy also allowed Biden’s media allies to boast of his job-creation numbers while millions of Americans were being sidelined.

Trump’s good data was released in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly job and wage report.

Trump continued:

Now you’ve heard the same stat where foreign workers were taking up all the jobs, or almost all the jobs, in some [months], literally all of the jobs. And now it’s 284,000 [extra] native-born jobs here, people born in our country. 284,000, while foreign-born workers went down by 87,000. First time that’s happened in a long time. So these are incredible numbers, and they’re very early, we’ve here for five weeks. But, we have been talking about it since the big win in November, November 5th, So a lot of these [American] people, they listen to us speak, and they say, “Well, I’m going to gear up.” And they’ve been gearing up.

But the good news in the jobs surveys should be greeted with caution, said Steve Camarota, a researcher at the Center for Immigration Studies who has consistently spotlighted migration’s damage to ordinary Americans.

“We have to be careful [because] a robust enforcement regime could create the illusion of employment gains for the native-born as fewer immigrants identify themselves [as migrants to the survey],” he told Breitbart News. The best data on the foreign share of the job market will come a year from now, he added.

Nonetheless, Trump’s decision to tout the apparent transfer of jobs from migrants to Americans shows the outcome that he favors.

Current data shows that the share of Americans with jobs remains at historic lows.

In February 2024, Camarota wrote:

Today, the labor force participation rate of US-born men without a bachelor’s (ages 18 to 64) stands at 75.6% — still below the 76.3% rate it was in the fourth quarter of 2019. And both those figures are far below the 80.6% rate in 2006 and 82.6% in 2000.Back in the 1960s, nearly 90% of these men were in the labor force.

Biden’s inflow of migrants was a huge pocketbook loss for 300 million ordinary Americans. They lost earning power in the labor and housing markets, and they lost investment, productivity, and training once provided by employers.

They lost white-collar career opportunities to corporate outsourcing and lost civic stability to government-imposed social diversity. They also lost political power as expanding blocs of ethnic voters demanded benefits for their particular communities, cultures, and home countries.

Americans also lost respect for the government’s migration policy and crudely worked to extract human resources from poor countries for use in the U.S. economy.