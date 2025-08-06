Judge Considering Temporarily Shuttering Alligator Alcatraz over Environmental Studies

A federal judge is reportedly considering shuttering Alligator Alcatraz over concerns involving what critics say is a lack of environmental impact studies.

The judge is hearing arguments on Wednesday — over one month from the grand opening of the migrant detention facility, which has since held some of the worst of the worst migrants, including an MS-13 gang member with the nickname “Satan” as well as a Cuban migrant arrested for slitting the throat of an elderly woman in Key Largo, Florida.

According to ABC News, the judge is “set to hold an evidentiary hearing over whether to block operations at the controversial facility because construction of the site allegedly bypassed federally required environmental impact studies”:

The hearing — at which federal, state, and tribal officials are expected to testify — comes amid heightened scrutiny of the facility, which was once touted as a “one-stop shop to carry out President Trump’s mass deportation agenda.”

ABC News adds that the hearing on Wednesday is ” limited to environmental issues — including impacts on the nearby Big Cypress National Preserve” and “could result in a federal judge ordering the facility to be shut down until the required environmental impact studies are conducted.”

