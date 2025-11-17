Florida Highway Patrol Arrests 6,200 Illegal Migrants in ICE Partnership

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported that troopers have arrested 6,200 illegal migrants during its partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) this year.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron De Santis had ordered the FHP to partner with ICE early this year, saying that state and local law enforcement agencies would be a “force multiplier” in deportations.

“Interior enforcement atrophied under Biden so there will no doubt be a ramp up period,” DeSantis said in January, adding it is “all the more reason why states and localities need to assist the Trump administration with interior enforcement efforts.”

The partnership “will be a force multiplier,” he said.

De Santis was one of the first state governors to pledge to help Trump implement his immigration policies as the president prepared to take office for his second term in the White House.

This month’s report on the number of illegal migrants grabbed up by the FHP proves that DeSantis was a man of his word. And the governor celebrated the numbers in a post to social media.

“The state of Florida is leading. We’re showing what can be done when you work collaboratively with the federal government on an issue that’s very, very important to so many people,” he wrote on X on Thursday.

Florida is a leading participant in the ICE 287(g) program, which authorizes ICE to work directly with local law enforcement to perform immigration enforcement actions. The state boasts 287 agencies participating in the program, according to CBS News.

ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan has praised the Sunshine State for its commitments, saying, “Florida has shown exceptional leadership and dedication to public safety through strong partnerships with ICE. Together, we send an unmistakable message: Criminal aliens who threaten our citizens and violate our laws will be removed and prevented from committing further heinous crimes.”

“In Florida, strong partnerships are vital to public safety, and our collaboration with ICE provides a model for the rest of the country as we continue to carry out the mission of President Trump and Governor DeSantis in removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens from our communities,” Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Commissioner Mark Glass added.

