Report: Migrant Activists Attacking ICE and CBP Officers with Autos

The Department of Homeland Security is warning that Immigration officers are increasingly being threatened by activists for migrants using cars and pickup trucks to ram federal vehicles.

DHS added that the attacks are “driven by hateful rhetoric from sanctuary politicians, leftist activists, and the mainstream media,” the department said in a statement published on Tuesday.

The statement added that there have been nearly 100 vehicle attacks this year, endangering both law enforcement officers and the public who might be in the path of these dangerous acts.

“We are seeing the results of the Left’s constant demonization of the men and women of law enforcement. Dangerous criminals – whether they be illegal aliens or U.S. citizens – are turning their vehicles into weapons to attack ICE and CBP,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “Still, the brave men and women of DHS will not be deterred and will continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Anyone who attacks law enforcement, especially using their vehicles, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

DHS noted that since January 20, there have been 71 vehicular attacks against members of Customs and Border Protection — a 58 percent increase over 2024 — and 28 against Immigration and Customs Enforcement — a 1,300% increase.

DHS released photos of some of the results of these attacks that range from dented fenders and broken windows, to completely totaled vehicles.

One group of criminals out of Chicago have proudly posted to social media, calling themselves the “Chicago Rammers.” Allegedly led by Latin Kings gang member Ricardo Flores, alias Ricky D’Gucci, the group posted video of their vehicles.

Early in November, CBP agents responded with gunfire when their vehicle was rammed and bricks thrown at them during the performance of their duties in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

