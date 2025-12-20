Maine Whistleblower: Translator Services Helping Illegal Aliens to Cheat on Drivers Exam

A man who recently quit his job at the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) says that translator services are helping illegal aliens cheat to get state driver’s licenses despite a lack of English proficiency or understanding the rules of the road, and without even taking a road test.

John Morin, who worked for the BMV as a license examiner for more than a decade, said that he watched as translating services helped migrants cheat on driver’s exams by directly providing the migrants with the answers to the tests, not just offering to help them understand the questions during their exam, Maine Wire’s Steve Robinson reported.

“I had to quit that job because of all of the cheating going on with people from overseas that was happening regularly. I would witness up to 10 or 12 Class C permits a day being issued by us,” said Morin, who worked for the BMV from 2013 to 2024.

Morin noted that migrants using translators passed their tests at a 100 percent rate, compared to the only 70 percent pass rate of English-speaking drivers. Migrants, Morin says, are buying licenses, not translation services.

The former DMV employee also says that he repeatedly alerted his bosses to the cheating schemes, but his bosses ignored the warnings. In fact, he says he was punished for raising the concerns.

“I wrote him up and sent a referral for criminal prosecution to our detectives at BMV, and I was written up for writing him up,” Morin said. “This was after many, many attempts by me to clean up the cheating over the course of my time at BMV.”

“Examiners over my time there have brought this up with our superiors many, many times only to be told that there is no cheating going on, or ‘How do we know that there is cheating going on?’” Morin explained. “All examiners who deal with this in person, day-to-day know that there is cheating going on.”

“The Secretary of State’s office, which runs the BMV, will always cover for these illegal and unsafe practices,” he added. “I saw this personally from the time that Matt Dunlap was Secretary of State to Shenna Bellows’ time there.”

State officials have denied that cheating has occurred and have insisted that an investigation failed to find any substantive proof. They also claimed that whistleblowers are never punished for reporting problems.

Morin’s whistleblowing in Maine comes amid reports from across the country of multiple road accidents at the hands of illegal aliens who have been given driver’s licenses by blue state authorities. Many of these incidents have resulted in the deaths of Americans, deaths that could have been prevented if left-wing Democrats had not prioritized the welfare of illegal migrants over Americans.

