Nolte: Ashli Babbitt Had No Gun or … SUV

Because not all the facts were known, I said nothing about the murder charges against Kyle Rittenhouse or Derek Chauvin until after the verdicts were in, all the information was known, and both sides had made their case. People were on trial, facing serious jail time. Not knowing everything, I had no desire to join a kangaroo court of uninformed public opinion.

But when it comes to what happened in Democrat-run Minneapolis on Wednesday, I feel no need to hold my opinion, and my opinion is that the facts are cut and dried.

A 37-year-old, left-wing, anti-ICE activist named Renee Nicole Good, driving a Honda Pilot SUV, put her two-ton vehicle in drive and accelerated it with an ICE agent standing directly in her path. Only after the vehicle began to move forward did the agent grab his weapon and fire. Good was killed because she was an immediate threat to a federal law enforcement officer who had two reasons to fear for his life: first, she was an imminent threat aiming her massive vehicle at a human being. Second, few things are more dangerous to law enforcement than someone behind the wheel of a two-ton vehicle who refuses to comply.

Her intent might not have been to kill an ICE agent, but she made clear she was willing to run people over in order to flee. That also made her — and this is important — an imminent threat to anyone else who might have been in her way.

Therefore…

Easy call. This was a justified shooting.

What’s more, it looks like her vehicle did hit the ICE agent. As the saying goes, if you’re willing to kill a cop, you’re willing to kill anyone. Thankfully, the ICE agent is hospitalized and expected to recover.

And so, for those of you who did not have the benefit of decent parenting, allow me to step into that void… If you don’t want to die at the hands of law enforcement, don’t hit the gas when a law enforcement officer is standing in front of your vehicle.

This is pretty basic stuff, y’all.

Yet, despite what we all saw in multiple videos taken at different angles, the left being the left and Democrats being Democrats, almost all of them have come out to accuse the victim (the ICE agent) of murdering a woman who either tried to kill him, tried to hurt him, or was willing to do both in order to flee a lawful order to stop her vehicle.

Which brings me to Ashli Babbitt.

When Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year Air Force veteran, was shot and killed by a federal law enforcement officer on January 6, 2021, she was unarmed. She carried no firearm. She was not driving an SUV. Nevertheless, many of the same leftists and Democrats accusing this ICE agent (who did face imminent danger) of murder, declared the unarmed Ashli Babbitt a “terrorist” and the Capitol Police Officer who shot her, a hero.

The Democrat Party has become this radicalized. To begin with, they applaud and encourage the dangerous behavior that extremist activists like the late Renee Nicole Good engage in against ICE and other federal law enforcement officers. Democrats want civilians out there ramming and blocking ICE vehicles, want them increasing the likelihood of a tragedy by disrupting lawful arrests. Why? Because Democrats are willing to use people like Renee Nicole Good as cannon fodder in their unholy quest to flood America with the Third World Welfare Queens who vote for Democrats and contribute to their campaigns and causes with all that welfare fraud money.

The good news is that Wednesday’s shooting was caught on video, so there is no debating this was a justified shooting.

The best news is that Donald Trump is president, and the usual-usual hysterics from Democrats and the corporate media that have cowed every Republican official in the past will not work here. The deportations and fraud investigations will continue.

Of course, people like disgraced, insurrectionist Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D-Retarded) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D-Cuck) want ICE and DHS to “get the fuck out of Minneapolis.” The state and city have become everything they worked for: a hellhole for Normal People and a paradise for foreign-born fraudsters who support and enrich Democrats using the billions they bilk from federal taxpayers.

But Trump will not back down. If anything, he will double down, as well he should. All the wrongdoing and evildoing here is coming from Minnesota Democrats and leftists. Trump is the righteous one enforcing the law.

Those who cheered Ashli Babbitt’s death have absolutely no moral standing when it comes to Wednesday’s ICE shooting, and to allow these people to emotionally blackmail us would be a cowardly act of appeasing their evil.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.