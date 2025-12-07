Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) daughter, Hope, is apparently furious President Donald Trump called her father “retarded” and has deemed Trump supporters “cult members.”

The 24 year old posted a video on TikTok Saturday but later deleted it, the Daily Mail reported Sunday.

“The president calling my dad what he did has unleashed a fucking shit storm regarding offensive language towards me and my family and specifically my brother. You can call me whatever you want, you can call my dad, my mom, when it’s Gus, fuck to the no. Fuck to the no. He dealt with people calling him that last August and now there’s a resurgence. No,” she said.

“How is it okay that the president of the United States can call somebody, anybody, doesn’t matter who they are that and then all of his fricking cult members come and attack those people?” Hope continued:

It is important to note that in August, Hope referred to President Trump’s efforts to stop crime in Washington, DC, as “bitch baby, wussy, scaredy cat behavior,” per Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, Trump has stood by calling Walz “retarded” before laying out the issues surrounding Walz’s leadership as he deals with emerging evidence of widespread theft, embezzlement, migration fraud, and welfare cheating by many of the Somali migrants in Minnesota.

Trump said, “I think there’s something wrong with him … Anybody that would allow those people into a state and pay billions of dollars out to Somalia. We gave billions of dollars to Somalia — it’s not even a country because it doesn’t function like a country. It’s got a name, but it doesn’t function like a country. Yeah, there’s something wrong with Walz.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and Walz, who was her running mate in the 2024 presidential election, lost to Trump who in March called Walz a “loser.”

RELATED: Walz Claims People Driving by His House Calling Him “Retarded,” Will Lead to “Violence”

It is important to note that Walz called President Trump a “threat to democracy” and labeled Republicans “fascist,” Breitbart News reported in August 2024.

“Walz seemed unperturbed by the fact that such hostile, incendiary rhetoric has been widely blamed for creating the context of fear and hatred in which a gunman tried to kill Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania just weeks before,” the outlet said.

The Hill reports things could get even worse for Walz, politically:

It has even Walz’s longtime allies wondering if the governor should walk away from a reelection bid for a third term as governor. “The governor, I think, has done a very respectable job, a good job, in Minnesota for the years that he’s been here. But he clearly is vulnerable and in my view, he is riskier than any Democratic candidate that might run,” said Ember Reichgott Junge, a former Minnesota Democratic state senator and a political analyst in the state. Reichgott Junge said fraud “happened on his watch” and that Walz “can’t erase that.” While she said the governor is taking steps to rectify it, including audits, those investigations will “probably uncover more.”

Click here to read more Breitbart News articles about Walz.