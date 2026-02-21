VIDEO — Ohio: Student Mob Damages Kroger Store During Anti-ICE Walkout

Chaos erupted on Wednesday in Ohio when students who were part of an anti-ICE walkout entered a Kroger grocery store.

North College Hill Schools Superintendent Dr. Eugene Blalock Jr. said a couple hundred teenagers walked out of class around 1:30 p.m. to protest, Local 12 reported Thursday.

Some among the group went to the store where they yelled and threw items as shoppers watched in disbelief. Video footage showed the students running in the aisles. One person was heard shouting, “Get out!” at them.

The man who recorded the clip, McAdrian Martin, said there were over 50 students running through the store.

“A lot of the students went into the beer section, into the wine and alcohol section and they were throwing cans, bottles. The ceiling is kind of off right now because they were throwing the bottles and cans so high up,” he explained:

Police were at the walkout to maintain order, prevent incidents with traffic, and keep people safe, according to WLWT. The outlet said officers intervened when public safety and private property were threatened.

When speaking of the students’ actions, Blalock said, “I was extremely disappointed in them and embarrassed as a superintendent and as a parent and as a resident of the North College Hill City School District.”

He noted the district allowed the young people to stage the walkout for the protest but school staff did not organize or encourage them to take part in the demonstration.

He is working with law enforcement to identify those involved. “Students could face consequences through law enforcement and may also be subject to school discipline, including possible suspension or expulsion,” the Local 12 article said.

The news comes as students in school districts across the nation have been walking out of school to protest lawful immigration operations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Breitbart News’s Warner Todd Huston recently reported that “Teachers and school administrators across the country continue to lead children out of classrooms and off school grounds into often violence-prone and dangerous left-wing protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).”

Indeed, a student believed to be part of an anti-ICE walkout in Florida was hit by a car and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“Students across America are increasingly being injured, arrested, and seen engaging in violence as teachers and school administrators continue to encourage children to walk out of class to mount marches off school grounds to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE),” Huston reported February 12.