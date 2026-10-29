Nolte: Guns and Drugs Undermine Washington Post’s Latest Deportation Sob Story

The disgraced 60 Minutes hid the inconvenient truth entirely about its deportee sob story. The far-left Washington Post merely hid its inconvenient truth under 16 paragraphs.

Guns and drugs, baby.

Guns

And.

Drugs.

“ICE detained a middle school coach. His players say they want him home,” reads the WaPo headline. Then comes 16 freaken paragraphs of stuff like this: “To the young baseball players at D.C.’s Alice Deal Middle School, Amaury Monsalve is known as ‘Coach A,’ a fixture of the local community who families say has brought championships, life lessons, and joy across the teams he has led throughout Northwest Washington.”

Then comes the dastardly Orange Man Bad…

Monsalve was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Oct. 19 after an immigration judge ordered him deported, the agency said in a statement. Monsalve, originally from Venezuela, had been a lawful permanent resident for two decades, but the agency moved last year to revoke his status, alleging that he lied on immigration paperwork to illegally obtain a green card. He remains in ICE custody in Louisiana, according to agency records.

And then comes 11 purple paragraphs of woe-is-me, and how dare Trump seek to deport this saint on a technicality, and shit like this…

“He’s caring, he’s loving, he does everything for his family.” “I was totally in disbelief, like, how? Because he does so much.” “I don’t understand why our society is removing these people or taking these people when we should be thankful for them.”

It is only after all of this that we finally get to the bottom line: drugs and guns…

Monsalve was driving an Uber in Northwest Washington with a large group of passengers when he allegedly ran a red light and was stopped by D.C. police. According to a police report, the officer discovered open containers of alcohol, drugs, and a firearm in the car and arrested seven people in the car, including Monsalve.

Naturally, the Democrat prosecutors in D.C. refused to press charges. As we all know, cases involving immigrants are rarely charged by Democrat prosecutors. This is how Democrats keep illegals in the country — by refusing to charge them for crimes, no matter how violent or vile.

To be clear, Monsalve is not an illegal alien. But he did allegedly withhold information from immigration officials, and because of that, at the time of his arrest, he was in the middle of deportation proceedings. So, I’m just going to go ahead and use history and common sense to throw out some informed speculation that the D.C. prosecutor chose not to charge Monsalve because of his shaky immigration status.

My takeaway from this is the same as it was with the 60 Minutes deportee sob story…

We all know that corrupt news outlets like the Washington Post and CBS News have unlimited resources and a burning desire to interfere with next week’s midterm elections. One way in which they hope to do this is by ginning up the Democrat vote with these deportee sob stories. What’s more, we know these fake news outlets are aggressively searching for the sobbiest of sob stories, the ones that will elicit the most outrage, the deportation stories that seem the most unfair. And look at what they found…

The sobbiest sob story CBS could find was a father of two who’s married to a woman and who committed immigration fraud by claiming refugee status as a homosexual.

The sobbiest sob story WaPo could find was a guy arrested for guns and drugs.

What does this tell me…? Well, if these are the sobbiest sob stories these outlets could find, that tells me ICE is doing a great job and should redouble its efforts.

So far, despite the worst efforts of the media, no one deported has not deserved to be deported.

That’s great news, no?

You want to come to America…? First, tell the truth. Second, don’t transport guns and drugs.

I don’t think that’s too much to ask.

Oh, and maybe don’t marry your brother.