Scott Walker to Kamala Harris: Will You Visit Ambushed L.A. Deputies?

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker (R) noted Sunday that Democrat vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris visited Jacob Blake’s family and asked if she would also visit the two ambushed Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies.

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake on August 23, 2020, after unsuccessfully trying non-lethal attempts at restraint/apprehension.

Breitbart News reported that a witness reported hearing police ask Blake to “drop the knife” before they shot him. The Associated Press noted there was a warrant for Blake’s arrest for “third-degree sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse” at the time the shooting occurred.

Harris visited Blake as he was recovering from the shooting, and told him she was “proud of him and how he is working through his pain.”

Walker wants to know if Harris will also visit the L.A. County deputies who were shot Saturday:

Will @kamalaharris visit deputies who were shot (31-year-old mom & 24 year-old) in her state? She visited someone in WI who was charged with felony 3rd-degree sexual assault and said she was proud of him. She & @JoeBiden need to side with law enforcement and denounce radicals. https://t.co/b0g5v9IExC — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 13, 2020

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Headquarters released video of the two deputies being shot:

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

On Sunday Breitbart News reported that the two deputies had made it through surgery and are expected to survive. The Los Angeles Times quoted L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva referring to the expectation that both deputies survive as a “double miracle.”

