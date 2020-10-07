Looting Begins as Violent Protest Continues in Wisconsin

The march from Milwaukee to Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, descended from peaceful protest to vandalism to looting on Wednesday night. Under the cover of darkness, dozens of protesters began smashing windows of homes and businesses and moved on to loot a convenience store.

Independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager captured video of multiple looting a gas station convenience store in Milwaukee Wednesday night.

As the looting continued, a store employee began handing out bags to looters.

Not content with simply stealing goods from the store, the “peaceful protesters” also destroyed property and turned over coffee machines.

Rioters finally dispersed as police began to arrive. But, not before gathering up more goods from the convenience store.

Another video tweeted by Townhall Media shows dozens of people ransacking the store and leaving with whatever they could carry.

At another stand off between police and BLM marchers, the crowd inched their way towards the cops, using a car as cover. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. pic.twitter.com/5lQDwfE1BB — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020

