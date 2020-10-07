Looting Begins as Violent Protest Continues in Wisconsin

The march from Milwaukee to Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, descended from peaceful protest to vandalism to looting on Wednesday night. Under the cover of darkness, dozens of protesters began smashing windows of homes and businesses and moved on to loot a convenience store.
Independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager captured video of multiple looting a gas station convenience store in Milwaukee Wednesday night.
Gas station looting in Milwaukee #Wauwatosa #WauwatosaProtests #WauwatosaRiots #AlvinCole #JosephMensah pic.twitter.com/TeK7WMcDf4
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 8, 2020
looting at speedway during the protests in wauwatosa #Wauwatosa #milwaukee pic.twitter.com/QYr2XQO6GY
— hailey (@leabea15) October 8, 2020
As the looting continued, a store employee began handing out bags to looters.
The cashier actually gave away bags to the looters as they pillaged the store #Wauwatosa #Milwaukee #WauwatosaRiots #AlvinCole #JosephMensah pic.twitter.com/y0PgacIGy1
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 8, 2020
Not content with simply stealing goods from the store, the “peaceful protesters” also destroyed property and turned over coffee machines.
Coffee station toppled inside Speedway as another night of unrest in Wisconsin continues #Wauwatosa #MilwaukeeProtests #AlvinCole #JosephMensah #Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/koIwytjCm1
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 8, 2020
Rioters finally dispersed as police began to arrive. But, not before gathering up more goods from the convenience store.
Speedway left in complete catastrophe after tonight’s looting. Police arrive to disperse the crowd #Milwaukee #Wauwatosa #AlvinCole #JosephMensa pic.twitter.com/fn7LbTF5di
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 8, 2020
Another video tweeted by Townhall Media shows dozens of people ransacking the store and leaving with whatever they could carry.
At another stand off between police and BLM marchers, the crowd inched their way towards the cops, using a car as cover. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. pic.twitter.com/5lQDwfE1BB
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020
