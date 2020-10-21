NYPD: Police Vehicle in Accident Apparently Had Brake Line Cut

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) vehicle involved in a fender bender this month appears to have had its brakes cut, per law enforcement.

FOX News reports:

Police learned about the suspected sabotage nearly two weeks after the Oct. 7 accident in which two officers assigned to the NYPD’s Transit District 20 rear-ended a car at a red light in Queens, an NYPD spokeswoman told Fox News. The officers were driving near Queens Boulevard and Union Turnpike when the vehicle’s brakes failed, and it hit another vehicle at slow speed.

A mechanic stated that the brake line was intentionally cut, according to the NYPD’s press representative.

In September, two NYPD officers discovered their vehicle appeared to have been sabotaged when they found a cloth around an axle as brake fluid leaked from a hose, according to the New York Daily News.