Antifa Protester Screams at Police, ‘I Hope All of Your Children Get Raped and Killed’

Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets of New York City this weekend. The crowd became unruly after NYPD officers declared the event unlawful and ordered people to disperse.

NYC: One of multiple warnings to disperse out of the street today from NYPD before arrests were made pic.twitter.com/hDqR5nqd7O — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

One particularly incensed woman screamed, “I hope all of your children get raped and killed!” Lives Matter producer Drew Hernandez tweeted.

“You’re a f**king disgrace,” she yelled as she walked back from the line.

Others joined her in calling for the death of police officers. “The only good cop is a dead cop,” multiple people in the crowd yelled.

The same woman is later seen screaming at leaders of the march, saying, “It was not a success. You didn’t do shit! And you’re scared to get arrested.”

NYC: Antifa was extremely divided amongst itself today as some Antifa criticized other comrades for being afraid to be arrested for their cause One shames the organizer for being a “white woman leading a black march” pic.twitter.com/tW0OygWhvI — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

Another woman screamed, “What the f**k are you doing here? Go fight real crime, you f**king pathetic pussies!”

NYC: Many SJW’s triggered by the multiple arrests made for failing to disperse pic.twitter.com/N2xq4slneP — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

Violence broke out after police officers declared the event to be an unlawful assembly and began to make arrests. The order came after protesters blocked the streets and refused to move back on the sidewalks.

NYC: Antifa and BLM brawl against the NYPD after being warned to disperse from blocking the streets Multiple arrests being made pic.twitter.com/7wZxdnRbGX — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

