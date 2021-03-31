Democrat Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said Tuesday Antifa are “boogeymen who aren’t there,” adding it is “an ideology… not an organized group.”

“What you will hear, both in private and in public, the FBI will tell you right now there is not one open case of domestic terrorism, of violent extemism, against the group called Antifa,” the chair of the House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism said to on WDET-FM.

“It’s an ideology. It’s not an organized group with leaders and money and organization.” Slotkin added, “It’s very very different, and there’s no equivalence between Antifa and a group like the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers who were instrumental in coming into the Capitol on the sixth.”

Slotkin regurgitated Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray’s talking point when he famously said in a congressional hearing that Antifa is “not a group or an organization. It’s a movement, or an ideology may be one way of thinking of it.”

Slotkin continued, “I spend a lot of time trying to make sure my colleagues have full access to that data, and I’ve been clear with them that we’re not going to have a circus in this committee and focus on boogeymen who aren’t there. I understand it’s a political talking point for people, but you cannot misstate facts.”

Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin claims Antifa are ‘boogeymen who aren’t there’ and says there is “no equivalent” between Antifa and Proud Boys. https://t.co/BPHzf0yS6Y pic.twitter.com/8NtucEUk8Q — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Antifa and Black Lives Matter are responsible for accomplishing the most costly riots in the history of our country, while CNN insisted the civil unrest was “fiery but mostly peaceful protests.”

“Property Claim Services, a company that tracks insurance claims filed due to riots and the like, found that the left-wing riots that occurred between May 26 and June 8 of this year could reach $2 billion in insurance claims,” Breitbart News reported.