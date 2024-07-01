RNC Files Motion to Enforce Proof-of-Citizenship Requirements for Arizona Voters

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and members of the Arizona legislature have filed a motion to stay a court decision striking down the state’s proof-of-citizenship voting requirements, officials announced Monday.

“If this motion is successful, Arizona can enforce its law requiring documentary proof of citizenship to vote in this November’s presidential election or cast a ballot by mail in any election,” the RNC said in a statement to Breitbart News.

Republicans have referred to this fight as a “landmark” legal development for election integrity in Arizona as they battle in federal district court.

“Our elections and the future of our country should be decided by Americans. Non-citizen voting compromises our elections, and we are committed to stopping it,” said RNC Chairman Michael Whatley. “This filing is another critical legal step in our fight to secure the 2024 election.”

His views were echoed by Arizona GOP Chair Gina Swoboda, who argued, “Our election outcomes must reflect the voices of American voters.”

“Any vote cast by a non-citizen dilutes those votes and risks silencing those voices,” Swoboda continued in her statement, which Breitbart News obtained. “This is a very real problem in Arizona, and we are committed to resolving it.”

“The AZGOP and the RNC are engaging at every level to ensure our elections properly reflect the will of Arizona voters,” the state leader added.