The birth of a baby girl in St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday was surrounded by more than just one coincidence when it came to the numbers.

Baby J’Aime Brown was born on July 11, or 7/11, at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

The infant’s mother, Rachel Langford, said she had seen those particular numbers throughout her pregnancy, but did not know what they meant.

“I thought it was weird at first, and I didn’t know that (the numbers) meant so much,” Langford said. “A lot of the times (during the pregnancy) I would look at the clock and it was 7:11.”

Langford told reporters she is a little “freaked out” by the stunning coincidence, but plans on telling the convenience store chain about it.

In a similar instance this month, two sisters gave birth to their babies on the same day and at the same hospital in Rockville Centre, New York.

Simone and Shari Cumberbatch each gave birth to their baby girls, Hailey and Liberty, on July 3. Coincidentally, it was the same day as their father’s 70th birthday.

“At first I was shocked. I said, ‘Wow this is really happening?'” Simone told reporters. “When I realized it was real, I said, ‘This is going to be a good thing.'”

Both women were not due to have their babies until mid-July, but Simone chose to schedule her C-section for July 3rd so her father could share a birthday with his granddaughter.

However, her sister Shari went into labor earlier than expected.

“The doctor said, ‘We’ve got an issue. Your sister was induced and I didn’t expect her to go into labor until later but she’s 8 centimeters dilated and I’m going to have to take care of that,'” Simone told Good Morning America.

Shari gave birth to Hailey at 12:57 p.m. and Simone later delivered her baby girl, Liberty, at 5:30 p.m. that day.

“I’m kind of hoping her cousin will be her best friend,” Shari said of the two little girls.