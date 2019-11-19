An injured New Jersey veteran who served in the Iraq War was gifted a mortgage-free home thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Wells Fargo.

Former Army Spc. Michael Shelton spent years serving in the Army Reserve and the National Guard, News 12 New Jersey reported.

The Army deployed him to Iraq in 2006, when he was wounded. He received a Purple Heart for his service.

Shelton says that with his new home, he can start a new chapter of his life in Egg Harbor Township.

“It’s exciting, I’m shaking a little bit. It’s exciting, it’s happiness. It’s knowing that now I have a stable place, that I’m not shipping out anymore,” Shelton told News 12 New Jersey.

“Now I have a home to come home to. I have a flag out front, which is my ultimate goal is to have a flag in front of my house,” he continued.

Shelton is not the first veteran to receive a home in thanks for their service this year. Last month, an Army veteran working at a crisis center also received a mortgage-free home. A wounded Marine veteran also received a mortgage-free home that same month.