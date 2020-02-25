A California lawmaker took the opportunity to yell the phrase “F*** Donald Trump” at a pro-Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) rally, taunting a dozen protesters who showed up to demonstrate at the event.

The protesters came to demonstrate against Warren-backer and California Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) for sponsoring AB5, a labor law which, if enacted, would affect the freelancer economy in California.

Someone in the room yelled “F*** Donald Trump.” Gonzalez repeated the phrase, “F*** Donald Trump” back into her microphone.

@LorenaAD80 needs new 👓.

Freelancers showed up a an @ewarren event w/@JulianCastro in Barrio Logan & she confused us with Trump supporters!

I mean we had BIG SIGNS saying #fixAB5 & #freedom2freelance .

She must have been quite confused cause she even yelled “F*ck Trump!” 🙈 pic.twitter.com/2fSHJdtTxL — Gloria M. Rivera (@BlueUrpi) February 24, 2020

Gonzalez regained support from her backers while the protesters repeatedly shouted “Repeal AB5!” The lawmaker’s supporters, in return, responded with boos.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Gonzalez “taunted” the dozens of protesters, saying “we don’t need anti-worker Trump supporters here.”

A social media video of the event showed that protesters responded with phrases such as “we need a job” and “this is not Trump,”

Gonzalez has faced backlash for authoring AB5, a labor law which establishes a three-point test for those seeking freelance employment jobs.

In order for a company to accept freelance workers, employers have to prove that the workers are semi-autonomous and are not considered what the company would consider a full-time employee.