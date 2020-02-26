VIDEO: Good Samaritans Rescue Driver from Car Sinking into Canal

A group of Good Samaritans raced against the clock to rescue a woman trapped inside a car sinking into a Boca Raton, Florida, canal on Sunday.

The woman driving the white SUV, Molly Pedrone, said she suffered a seizure while driving home from work and veered off the road into the water, WPTV reported.

One of the Good Samaritans, Shawn Turner, was driving in Palm Beach County when his son pointed out a car that was floating in the water.

“I didn’t have time to hesitate,” Turner told WPTV. “I had time to take off my pants and go in.”

A cell phone video captured from the scene showed Turner reach through the SUV’s passenger side window to rescue Pedrone.

“It’s going down,” a bystander could be heard yelling in the background as the SUV was sinking. “Get out! Get out! Get out!”

“You need a knife?” someone shouted from the shoreline in the video.

“Get me a knife,” Turner shouted back.

Turner and two other Good Samaritans used the knife to cut Pedrone’s seat belt and free her from the sinking vehicle.

Pedrone said she had been suffering from seizures for 13 years, but this one came on suddenly. She suffered a few minor injuries in addition to the seizure, including two black eyes and a bite on the tongue.

Pedrone said she is grateful for Turner and the other Good Samaritans who pitched in to save her life.

“I don’t know where I would be without him right now,” Pedrone told WPLG.