Anonymous Donor Gives Police Department $50K to Buy Patrol Car

A police department in Madison, Alabama, got a huge surprise this week from a very generous donor.

At a city council meeting Monday night, Mayor Paul Finley said he received a letter from someone who wanted to offer their support to the city’s police department, according to the Madison County Record.

The letter, dated June 18, read:

Dear Mayor Finley, Please see enclosed check in the amount of $50,000.00 to be earmarked to purchase and equip a new police car for the City of Madison. While I would like to remain anonymous, I would ask that it be made public that a citizen of Madison had the desire to show support to our Police Department and thank them for their service. Sincerely yours, Anonymous Donor.

The gift was distributed through Madison Visionary Partners (MVP), a nonprofit organization that existed to inspire people to come together and give generously to their neighbors.

“Through volunteerism, collaborative partnerships, and inspiring and assisting philanthropy, MVP will be a catalyst in stimulating and supporting services and projects that enhance the lives of people living or working in the City of Madison,” its website read.

Monday, the department shared a photo of an officer with a police vehicle and thanked the anonymous individual for their gift:

Tonight at city council Mayor Finley announced a Madison Family anonymously donated a check in the amount of $50,000 to purchase a fully equipped police car in support of the Madison Police Department. Thank you. It is very much appreciated. pic.twitter.com/SDDMDtMOKM — Madison Police Dept (@madisonpoliceAL) June 22, 2020

“The Madison Police Department is dedicated to protecting and serving our community to the highest standard attainable. Our goal is to enhance the quality of life of every citizen through professional police services,” the department’s website read.

Later, city officials said they wanted to publicly express their gratitude for the donation that would help the officers better protect the community.

“I find myself frequently referencing the City mission statement: ‘Our mission is to provide excellent services through responsible use of public resources, enhancing the quality of life for our community,” Mayor Finley noted.

“We are exceptionally grateful for this donation and assure our citizens that it will be used as requested,” he concluded.