A deceased World War II veteran will make his journey to his final resting place in Southern California on Tuesday after archaeologists recently discovered his remains.

U.S. Marine Private Jacob Cruz was killed at the age of 18 while fighting Japanese forces on the island of Betio in the Gilbert Islands in 1943.

Nearly 80 years after he died while serving his country, Cruz’s remains will return to the U.S. Tuesday, and a procession will be held that same day in his honor, KABC reported.

Cruz’s family accepted his medals awarded to him posthumously, including the following:

– Silver Star

– Purple Heart

– Combat Action Ribbon

– World War II Victory Medal

– American Campaign Medal

– Marine Corps Presidential Unit Citation

– Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Campaign Medal

– Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal, and

– Gold Star Lapel Button.

More than 1,000 sailors and Marines were killed in the battle Cruz fought in, and more than 2,000 were injured.

Only about half of those killed were identified, and their remains were returned home to their families.

The remaining deceased military members were buried on the island. But in 2019, History Flight archaeologists found multiple remains, and Private Cruz was one of those identified.

Cruz’s only surviving sister, who is 83, is expected to meet the plane transporting his remains at Los Angeles International Airport.

Officials say the airport arrival is private and for family members only.

Cruz’s remains will then leave from the airport around 7:15 a.m. and travel in a procession to Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary. The community is encouraged to come out along the procession route to honor Cruz and his family.

Cruz will be laid to rest in Los Angeles with full military honors, according to his obituary.