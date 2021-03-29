Stray Canine That Stole Stuffed Unicorn Adopted from Animal Shelter

A stray canine in North Carolina that repeatedly tried to steal a purple stuffed unicorn from a Dollar General has been adopted.

Duplin County Animal Services was called to the store after Sisu, a one-year-old Labrador mix, kept entering a Dollar General store and stealing a large, purple stuffed unicorn.

Officer Samantha Lane caught Sisu in the middle of the act, took him to the shelter, and bought him the $10 toy for the duration of his stay at the shelter.

Duplin County Animal Services announced Friday that Sisu had been adopted.

Dollar General spokesperson Crystal Luce told People Magazine the store wants to send a “few extra purple unicorns for the adoptive family,” a pet food donation to the animal shelter, and a thank you gift to Lane.