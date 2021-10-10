An Amazon driver from Texas was honored by the Plano Police Department with the Citizen Hero Award for his heroic actions during a car crash.

Amazon driver Tirek Sherman received the Citizen Hero Award on October 1 from Plano Police Chief Ed Drain for springing into action after he witnessed a rollover accident.

The rescue occurred on August 27 at the intersection of Parker Road and Preston Road in Plano, Texas, when a car rolled over, which trapped the driver, the Plano Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

Sherman witnessed the crash while stopped at a red light and “quickly moved his vehicle to block traffic to protect the driver and the scene,” according to the police department. “He then worked to free the trapped individual from the car.”

The driver sustained injuries from the crash, as did Sherman. Sherman injured his hand while rescuing the driver from the vehicle, according to the department’s post.

“Due to the quick actions of Mr. Sherman in blocking the roadway with his vehicle and freeing the trapped driver, he reduced the likelihood of additional crashes and further injury to the driver,” the police department stated. “The driver is recovering well from his injuries due in part to actions of Mr. Sherman.”

State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R), who represents Texas’s 66th District, applauded Sherman in the comments of the department’s post. “Wow, way to go Mr. Sherman! Congratulations!!”

According to the police department, in addition to receiving the “Citizen Hero Award,” Amazon named Sherman the “Driver of the Month” for the month of August.

