A Kentucky man is being lauded for his rescue of a motorist whose SUV reportedly drove off of Interstate 24 and crashed into a creek Friday morning, authorities say.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) received a report that the driver, later identified as 59-year-old Kenneth Smith of Paducah, was “trapped” inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office stated in a release.

The MCSO responded to the report at 10:37 a.m.

Thirty-five-year-old Michael Fiers, an employee of Jason’s Collision Center in Paducah, witnessed the crash and jumped out of his vehicle to help the motorist. “Fiers entered the water and was able to pull the driver to safety as emergency personnel were arriving on scene,” the MCSO stated.

First responders transported Smith to a local hospital for treatment. The MCSO did not provide details regarding his condition.

“The outcome of this collision could have been drastically different had it not been for the quick thinking and actions of Mr. Fiers,” the MCSO said. “We here at the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office would like to publicly recognize Mr. Fiers on a job well done !”

At the crash scene, the sheriff’s office received assistance from the “Reidland-Farley Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance, McCracken County Office of Emergency Management, Jason’s Collison Center and Stinnett’s Towing,” per the release.