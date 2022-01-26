Footage caught the moment two Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers and an off-duty fireman rescued a woman from her car that ended up in frigid waters along Interstate 80 this month.

In a Facebook release on Tuesday, the UHP shared a video of the rescue and stated the incident occurred “earlier this month.” Video footage with a timestamp appears to show the incident took place on January 2.

Sergeant Fawson and Trooper Saiz led rescue efforts at the scene and were accompanied by an off-duty firefighter. Video shows one rescue crew member near the yellow vehicle situated in what KUTV says was a pool of standing water that had been iced over.

One of the rescuers appears to fasten a rescue strap together before the video cuts to the driver already having been extracted from the vehicle. The first responder on the ice holds onto the woman as the team on land uses the strap to reel them into safety. The initial plan appears to have had a hiccup, and the rescuer then single-handedly pulls the woman to solid ground.

Once on land, Fawson, Saiz, and the firefighter were able to “get her the medical help she needed in freezing temperatures,” the UHP said.

“We are proud of the outstanding work from Sergeant Fawson and Trooper Saiz on their quick response,” the agency stated.

It is unclear how the vehicle ended up in the water.

As Americans endure the peak of the winter months, similar stories of individuals being rescued from chilly waters are surfacing from colder areas around the country.

In New York City on January 20, first responders in New York City rescued a 16-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy who fell into Baisley Pond in Queens, Breitbart News reported.

On January 13 in New Jersey, another individual was rescued from a frigid lake after successfully saving her dogs who wandered on the ice and fell into the water, according to Breitbart News.