Body camera footage captured the moment police in Georgia rescued a child from an alleged kidnapper, who authorities say stole a vehicle from an Atlanta parking lot with the child inside.

Warning: The below video contains profanity.

In a press release, the Atlanta Police Department (APD) said authorities responded to the kidnapping and car theft in the 800 block of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd at 8:45 a.m. Monday. Once at the scene, Jerrica Moore informed officers that she exited her vehicle in the parking lot while leaving her child and keys inside the car, authorities said.

Police said a suspect, later identified as Darius White, 38, hopped into the vehicle and sped off with Moore’s nine-year-old. Moore tracked her son’s whereabouts using “My Location” on his iPhone, enabling her to provide law enforcement with tracking information in real-time.

The APD, the Fulton County Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia State Patrol (GSP) worked toward finding the vehicle based on the information.

“An Atlanta officer was able to spot the vehicle being closely pursued by GSP,” the APD said. As the suspect attempted to flee, the GSP successfully executed a precision immobilization technique (PIT), immobilizing the vehicle.

The PIT maneuver “is a technique used by law enforcement personnel to force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees, causing the vehicle to stall and stop,” the Justice Department notes.

Body camera footage shows an officer rapidly exiting his vehicle and drawing what appears to be his firearm.

“Show me your fucking hands!” the officer repeatedly tells alleged suspect White as he approaches the vehicle.

He then orders the suspect to open the door.

“Oh my gosh, you tried to kill me!” White allegedly says, per the footage. “Why would y’all do that, man?”

The alleged kidnapper then holds onto the side of the vehicle as the officer attempts to get him out before another officer comes to assist, grabbing the individual by the legs, and ripping him out of the car, the video appears to show.

The suspect is subsequently apprehended and placed into a patrol vehicle, according to the clip.

While officers apprehended White, body camera footage shows another officer running over to the frantic nine-year-old and picking him up before bringing him over to a patrol car and placing him on the hood.

“We’re going to take you to your mom,” the officer says.

“My mom called you?” the child asked, sounding relieved.

“I want to go now,” he added.

He was taken to Children’s Hughes Spalding Hospital where medical professionals checked the child out, according to the release. “We are happy to report the child and his mother have been reunited,” the APD said.

“White was transported to Grady detention where he will undergo further evaluation,” and faces charges of kidnapping, cruelty towards children, and theft by taking, the APD said. Online inmate records show he is being held on a $20,000 surety bond.

He has been previously charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats or violence, second-degree burglary, and aggravated assault upon a public safety officer while engaged in public duty stemming from an October 12, 2018 incident, online inmate records show.

“We again remind the community to lock their cars, and remove all valuables, including their children, when exiting their vehicles,” the APD advised.