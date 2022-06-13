A California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer was shot during a traffic stop in Los Angeles on Monday as the city grapples with an ongoing crime wave.

Police have given few details about the incident, which occurred near Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City before 8 p.m. The officer’s condition remains unknown at this time and he was rushed to the hospital immediately by ambulance.

“The officer’s condition is unclear at this time, but officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition,” reported KTLA.

Los Angeles Sherriff Alex Villanueva offered his condolences to the officer on Monday night, wishing him a “healthy and speedy recovery.”

Earlier this evening a CHP officer was shot in the line-of-duty. I wish the officer a healthy and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/W7oxQka5ov — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) June 14, 2022

A CHP officer shot and rushed to the hospital after a traffic stop in Studio City. A large police presence surrounding the home where the attempted cop killer is believed to be holed up. Tonight at 11 from ABC7. https://t.co/9bhMYl3aLP pic.twitter.com/Felc3lxnko — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 14, 2022

I'm on Haskell at the 405 South offramp in Van Nuys, where police were searching for a suspect in the shooting of a CHP officer in Valley Village. Residents seen leaving the taped off areasaid police told them there may shooter in the area and they had to leave @ladailynews pic.twitter.com/yVPmNOC0XS — Eric Anthony Licas (@EricLicas) June 14, 2022

CHP confirm an officer was shot after pulling someone over near Campbell Hall k-12 school in #StudioCity. CHP says officer was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Laurel Canyon is closed between Moorpark & the 101. https://t.co/giJdKWOU0H pic.twitter.com/MUrKZML0FL — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) June 14, 2022

The officer’s shooting comes as the city of Los Angeles has been grappling with spikes in homelessness and crime, both of which have become the central focus of billionaire Rick Caruso’s campaign for mayor against far-left Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA).

“There is no doubt that our police force can do better, but the attacks on rank-and-file officers must stop,” says Caruso’s campaign website. “The men and women of the LAPD risk their lives on a daily basis. Rhetoric about ‘defunding the police’ makes no sense.”

“When an emergency strikes, we all want our first responders to arrive quickly and to save lives, and we need to show our support for them with respect and gratitude, along with a constant and firm demand for excellence, fair treatment, and world class professionalism,” the statement adds.