California Highway Patrol Officer Shot in Los Angeles

California Highway Patrol (Todd Lappin / Flickr / CC)
Todd Lappin / Flickr / CC
Paul Bois

A California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer was shot during a traffic stop in Los Angeles on Monday as the city grapples with an ongoing crime wave.

Police have given few details about the incident, which occurred near Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City before 8 p.m. The officer’s condition remains unknown at this time and he was rushed to the hospital immediately by ambulance.

“The officer’s condition is unclear at this time, but officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition,” reported KTLA.

Los Angeles Sherriff Alex Villanueva offered his condolences to the officer on Monday night, wishing him a “healthy and speedy recovery.”

The officer’s shooting comes as the city of Los Angeles has been grappling with spikes in homelessness and crime, both of which have become the central focus of billionaire Rick Caruso’s campaign for mayor against far-left Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA).

“There is no doubt that our police force can do better, but the attacks on rank-and-file officers must stop,” says Caruso’s campaign website. “The men and women of the LAPD risk their lives on a daily basis. Rhetoric about ‘defunding the police’ makes no sense.”

“When an emergency strikes, we all want our first responders to arrive quickly and to save lives, and we need to show our support for them with respect and gratitude, along with a constant and firm demand for excellence, fair treatment, and world class professionalism,” the statement adds.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.