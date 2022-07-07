An incredible sum of money has been raised for a loyal Burger King employee who was presented with a lame gift after 27 years of working at the company.

When Breitbart News first reported on Kevin Ford, 54, on June 26, donors had fundraised more than $125,000 for the humble employee who went viral after a TikTok video showed him expressing gratitude for receiving a paltry gift of “a movie ticket, candy, a coffee tumbler, and a few pens.” Now, donations have almost tripled, as approximately 12,400 donors have raised over $370,000 for Ford.

To recap, after Ford’s video went viral, social media users expressed disappointment in the fast-food chain for the gift they presented to him. Ford’s daughter, Seryna, then set up a GoFundMe page to explain that he, a single father, raised her and another daughter after gaining custody 27 years ago.

She further explained that he continued working at Burger King in Las Vegas for the health insurance coverage but is coming close to retirement age and would like to visit his grandchildren, so she asked for a tiny bit of help. Ford also has apparently never taken a day off work.

Those who watched the video responded and gave over $85,000 in donations in nearly four days. One donation was from Hollywood film actor David Spade, who donated $5,000 to Ford’s GoFundMe, TMZ reported.

In an appearance on NBC’s Today show, which has amassed over 4.6 million views on TikTok, when asked how he could show up every day for work for nearly three decades, Ford responded, “I don’t know how. Maybe I’m a robot,” which resulted in laughter from him and the hosts.

“You know, you just work. You just gotta feed these kids and put them through school. I never even thought about missing a day,” Ford continued:

I’ve been through a lot. Everybody’s been through a lot. So I look toward the smaller things in life, and you know, I’m grateful for everything. I’m grateful for every day I wake up that I could go to work, that I could be a good citizen, be a good American, and just you know, do my part. So I’m just grateful for everything.

During his appearance on the Today show, Ford was surprised by his grandchildren on set, who he had not seen in years, and broke down in tears.

