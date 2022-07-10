Despite speculation that a time capsule allegedly lay buried underneath the remains of where the mysterious Georgia Guidestones once stood, no artifacts were found by excavation crews.

Plaques at the site of the former granite monument had writings on them alleging that a time capsule lay six feet underneath, Fox 5 reported. The writings also contained unfinished instructions on when to open the capsules, reading “to be opened on …”

Crews with the Elbert County Road Department removed the plaque on Friday and excavated six feet below to see if the claims were true, the Elberton Star reported.

The claims turned out to be wrong.

Even as crews started their excavation after removing the plaque, they noticed there was no prior sign of digging since Georgia red clay was “packed tightly at the bottom,” the Star wrote. Once crews reached six feet, nothing was found.

The Star noted that executives with the Elberton Granite Association claimed that the plaque with the time capsule instructions was supposedly placed at the Guidestones in 1982, which is after the granite monument was completed in 1980.

Some social media users joked about a wide range of bizarre theories of what could have been placed inside the time capsule. Theories ranged from a “signed issue of Playboy magazine featuring Burt Reynolds, a Peterbilt emblem, an 8-track of the ‘Saturday Night Fever’ soundtrack, and several dozen Quaaludes were found in a box,” Fox 5 wrote.

The Georgia Guidestones were destroyed following an explosion early Wednesday morning. While a portion of the monument remained after the explosion, crews later on Wednesday demolished the entire statue due to “safety reasons.”

Surveillance images during the events of the early morning explosion show an unclear image of a man approaching the monument and a truck driving away, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Watch:

@GBI_GA / Twitter

Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Parks White vowed to prosecute those involved in destroying the monuments and labeled it an “act of domestic terrorism.”

Before they were blown up, the Guidestones contained writings of up to eight different languages with written instructions if an apocalypse were to take place. The instructions promoted population control, eugenics, and global government.

Examples of instructions written on the panels include, “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature; Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity; Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.”

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.