A pro-Trump burger joint founded by the son of immigrants and named in honor of the 45th president is drawing large crowds of locals and tourists.

Roland Beainy, a second-generation Lebanese-American and huge admirer of former President Donald Trump, recently had his “Trump Burger” restaurant featured in the Houston Chronicle. The burger joint is located in Belleville, Texas, about an hour northwest of Houston.

Beiny was born in Boston but moved to Lebanon when he was young before returning with his family to the U.S. in 2019, and he greatly appreciated the robust economy under Trump, having lived in a less prosperous country.

“Being an immigrant from a place where everything is bad and you work for almost $200, you see somebody like him to support the country and get the economy doing better,” Beainy told the Chronicle. “Me being an entrepreneur, I appreciate what he did.”

One year after moving back, Beainy founded Trump Burger, and it has been bringing in strong crowds from all over ever since.

“I thought they’d be out of business after the elections, but you come here on the weekend, you see a big line of motorcycles, sports cars and antiques and Trump flags,” said Belleville resident Brian Hajek. “They’re all from out of town.”

Belleville is located in Austin County, which went 78.7 percent for Trump in the most recent presidential election.

Trump Burger’s menu features several tributes to the Trump family, such as the eight-ounce Trump Burger, the 12-ounce loaded Trump Tower Burger, and the First Lady Chicken Sandwich. The menu even jokingly features the “Biden Burger,” a one-ounce beef patty, with non-fresh lettuce and tomatoes on an old bun, all for the price of $50.99.

The restaurant also offers a military discount.

While the restaurant is not connected with the Trump Organization, Beainy mentioned to the Chronicle that a percentage of the restaurant’s profit is given to the Trump fundraising campaign.

Beainy hopes that one day the 45th president himself will visit.

“I would love to have his blessing and have him come by,” he said. “We tried to call them — we have some friends — we’re hoping that he does soon and sees the place.”

