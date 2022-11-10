A Good Samaritan in Michigan did the right thing in a situation that might have caused another person a lot of stress.

“What would you do if you found a wallet with over $2,500 cash inside?” the Wyandotte Police Department asked followers in a social media post on Tuesday.

“One of our citizens, who wished to remain anonymous, just dropped it off to us to return to the rightful owner,” officials explained:

What would you do if you found a wallet with over $2,500 cash inside?One of our citizens, who wished to remain… Posted by Wyandotte Police Department – Michigan on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

According to the News-Herald, the wallet in question contained the person’s identification and police emphasized the fact that not everyone would have tried to find the owner.

The wallet was intact and held several forms of identification along with the cash, Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton told the newspaper.

When the individual found the wallet on Fort Street, he handed it over to Lt. Neil Hunter, who tracked down the owner.

It was believed the person who misplaced it absent-mindedly drove away after setting it on top of his vehicle.

“Empathy is when someone can emotionally put themselves in someone else’s shoes,” Hamilton commented:

It is clear that the Samaritan who found the wallet did exactly that; he was able to understand the emotions that the rightful owner felt. Honesty, integrity and trustworthy are all terms that can be used to describe this particular Samaritan, but more than anything, it was his ability to be empathetic that ultimately compelled him to do the right thing.

Meanwhile, social media users also praised the citizen for his actions, one person writing, “Kudos to that honest person! Treat others the way you want to be treated!” “That is awesome! Still some honest people in the world,” another replied.

Hunter later prepared a gift bag for the citizen as a thank-you which contained police items and a gift card.

A similar instance occurred a few months ago when a father returned a lost wallet to set a good example for his young daughter in Forestbrook, South Carolina.

“You know, no matter what color, no matter what, just do the right thing, because there’s one person looking down from above and I’m always just trying to teach my daughter to do the right thing,” the man said at the time.