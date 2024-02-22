FBI officials are reportedly investigating allegations against Dolton, Illinois, Mayor Tiffany Henyard (D) who recently spoke with President Joe Biden (D).

Henyard apparently shared a few moments with Biden at the White House on January 19 when officials met for the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Fox News reported Thursday.

Video footage posted to Henyard’s Instagram account on February 8 shows her talking with Biden. Later in the clip, Henyard films herself standing in front of the presidential podium and also waiting for Biden to arrive:

Henyard enjoys a combined salary of $300,000 (she is also the Thornton Township supervisor), the Fox article said, adding she also uses beauty vendors even though her town’s people have a median income of $24,000.

JUST IN: FBI is reportedly investigating "super mayor" Tiffany Henyard for abusing her position of power.

In February, Henyard grew heated with fellow leaders who questioned her regarding issues that brought heavy criticism, Breitbart News reported.

“Video footage shows the meeting with Henyard speaking to fellow officials. She said, ‘Y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves. Y’all black. Y’all are black. And y’all sitting up here beating and attacking on a black woman that’s in power. You should be ashamed of y’all selves,'” the article said.

Per the recent Fox article, a U-Haul rental and trucking business owner in Dolton apparently contacted the FBI because the village refused to renew his business license.

The man, identified as Lawrence Gardner, “claims he has suffered from harassment, raids on his business and being shut down by Dolton Police. Gardner believes it’s retaliation after he refused to donate to a civic event sponsored by Henyard.”

Gardner said he presented every document he had to show the FBI what was happening in court and in his area. The agents reportedly told him they were looking into the matter and took his allegations seriously.

“Gardner is one of six individuals who have reportedly spoken to the FBI about Henyard’s conduct, including other business owners, a former village employee and one or more public officials,” the outlet said.

In 2021, trustees in Dolton were shocked when Henyard hired 46-year-old Lavelle Redmond as a code enforcement officer who inspects homes and businesses.

“However, Redmond is a registered child sex offender and is listed on the Illinois State Police child sex offenders registry,” Breitbart News said.