WATCH: Kids Scream for Help as Mom Arrested at Disney California Adventure Park

A shocking video from Disney California Adventure Park captured children screaming for help as their mother was led out in handcuffs over unpaid tickets.

“Getting arrested at the happiest place on earth,” a TikTok video of the incident posted on Wednesday was captioned:

Police were marching the woman out of the park, which is part of the Disneyland complex in Anaheim, while her two daughters cried, “Ayudame” — “Help me” in Spanish.

More footage obtained by TMZ shows the mom yelling, “You’re fucking hurting me!”

The outlet reported that the incident was allegedly the fourth time in two months that the 28-year-old woman snuck her children into the park for free by passing them off as toddlers, but “the first time she was caught.”

Anaheim Police told the outlet that the mom had been claiming her clearly older children were just two years old so she would not have to pay for their tickets, which start around $100.

The woman, whose name was not released, was booked for trespassing before being released on a citation, police added.

