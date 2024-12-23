Motorcyclists in Salinas, California, are showering Christmas joy and cheer on community members who are in need this holiday season.

The One Brotherhood Motorcycle Club adopted seven families this year to bless them with gifts and put smiles on their faces, KSBW reported on Sunday.

Member Alex Halcon said many of the families they served were not going to be able to have a Christmas like others might, “So we tried to do it to just bring some joy to them. When we deliver gifts to the family, just the smile on their face, you could tell that it makes a tremendous impact on them,” Halcon said.

They distributed the gifts on Saturday, and KION reported that the bikers work hard to raise funds for the effort, which has been a tradition over the past 11 years.

Club Co-Founder Mark Lacuata said, “There’s a family that we have this year that we helped before and they just have some hardships. We took them on again and we’re going to take care of them again. Seeing their faces, their faces very light up and they see us because they know that we’re going to take care of them.”

According to the group’s website, its motorcyclists adopt five to 10 families per year to serve them at Christmas, and donations help them provide whatever they can from the families’ wish list.

“We ride with purpose and passion, uniting the community. As ambassadors of change, we strive to make a positive impact on society through charitable initiatives and community outreach,” the site reads.

Video footage shows the bikers delivering the presents to their neighbors.

One community member, Kimberly Mendoza, who recently moved into a home after living in a car for months with her family, told KSBW, “They surprised us with two beds and a bunch of gifts and this little plushie for my little sister. It’s a blessing, a blessing from God, and we are very appreciative of all of this.”