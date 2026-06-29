A man killed his girlfriend and died of a heart attack while trying to dispose of her body in Chambers County, Alabama, officials said.

The deceased individuals were identified as 44-year-old Daniel Robbins of Georgia and 47-year-old Jessica Folds of Alabama, WKRC reported Sunday.

“Chambers County District Attorney Mike Segrest said Robbins was Folds’ boyfriend,” WTVM reported Thursday.

In a social media post on June 10, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched that afternoon to County Road 85 regarding a vehicle parked in the road. “Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased white female and white male in a wooded area near the vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office reported:

When speaking of the deceased man and woman, Segrest said, “He died of a heart attack while doing it. Their bodies were right there together.”

“Based on the investigation, the female victim was strangled, and it appears the male was attempting to dispose of the body in a remote location,” he added.

According to WTVM:

Sheriff Jeff Nelson said the location where the bodies were found is believed to be a drop site, not the location where the murder occurred. A Ford truck was positioned in the road with the headlights still on and the driver’s side door open. Deputies found the woman with her hands raised over her head and the man next to her in a fetal position. A drag path was visible at the scene, Nelson said.

An autopsy confirmed that Folds had been strangled and that Robbins suffered a fatal heart attack at the scene, WTVM reported.

“The bodies were found next to each other in the brush beside the road,” and a man who reported finding the bodies of the “two unresponsive individuals” initially thought they were mannequins, WTVM reported.

A similar instance happened in 2022, People reported:

Investigators said Robbins’ ex-wife explained he had preexisting heart problems.

“Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation launched a death investigation at the request of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is now leading the case, with assistance from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and FBI,” the WTVM article said.

Officials in the Alabama case said they believe the murder was the result of a domestic dispute, the New York Post reported, noting the bodies were found a few miles from the woman’s home.

Folds left behind three adult sons, and Robbins a daughter whose age is unknown.