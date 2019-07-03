Israel Braces for More Ethiopian Protests After Police Shooting

The Jerusalem Post reports: Following the riots that occurred throughout Israel on Tuesday, protesters called for further demonstrations on Wednesday, which are expected to be violent.

The organizers of the demonstrations called on the public to join and resume the demonstrations all across Israel. The gatherings will start at 4 p.m. and continue until 6 a.m. Police are calling on protesters to refrain from using violence and said they will act against anyone who takes dangerous or inappropriate action. The police warned that people should be aware of where protests are scheduled to take place and stay away from those areas.

President Reuven Rivlin reached out to the protesters in an attempt to bring an end to the riots, saying that: “We must stop and think how to continue from here. Let us sit together in peace and discuss how to make a change to prevent the next death from happening, this is not a civil war, it is a joint war.”

