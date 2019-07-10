Report: Only Five Jews Living in Cairo Following Death of Matriarch

(JNS) And then there were five … That’s the number of Jews known to currently live in Cairo following the death of the mother of the president of the Jewish community there.

The death of Marcelle Haroun at the age of 93, announced on Saturday, leaves her daughter, Magda, and four granddaughters as the only Jewish residents of the Egyptian capital, reported Watani International.

As of 2017, there are an additional 12 Jews residing in Alexandria, according to AFP.

Haroun was married to anti-Zionist lawyer and politician Shehata Haroun, who was part of Egypt’s Communist Party. He died in 2001 at the age of 82.

Egypt was home to around 100,000 Jews in 1948, when modern-day Israel was established. But an exodus of Jews from Egypt occurred during the Suez Crisis in 1956, leaving a small number remaining that incrementally left in later years.