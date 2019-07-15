Report: Hamas Using WhatsApp in Attempts to Get Intel on Israeli Military

GAZA CITY, -: A Palestinian policeman plays with his mobile phone as a militant from the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas distributes flyers outside a polling station in Gaza City 25 January 2006. Palestinians voted in their first general election for a decade, with the Islamists of Hamas presenting the Fatah …
PATRICK BAZ/AFP/Getty

Ynetnews reports:  Hamas has been increasing its efforts to obtain intelligence from Israeli troops stationed around the Gaza Strip. Identifying themselves as Israelis, Hamas cyber operatives have been contacting the troops via the WhatsApp messaging service, sometime presenting information they have already managed to get on troop movements.

The Hamas terror group has tried several times in the past few years to get sensitive information from soldiers in the border area using fake social media accounts and dating Apps or via Face Book using location tracking apps.

Most of these attempts have not been successful primarily due to an awareness in the IDF and a high level of alert but one effort in the past month was successful causing concern among military leadership.

