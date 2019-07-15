Ynetnews reports: Hamas has been increasing its efforts to obtain intelligence from Israeli troops stationed around the Gaza Strip. Identifying themselves as Israelis, Hamas cyber operatives have been contacting the troops via the WhatsApp messaging service, sometime presenting information they have already managed to get on troop movements.

The Hamas terror group has tried several times in the past few years to get sensitive information from soldiers in the border area using fake social media accounts and dating Apps or via Face Book using location tracking apps.

Most of these attempts have not been successful primarily due to an awareness in the IDF and a high level of alert but one effort in the past month was successful causing concern among military leadership.

