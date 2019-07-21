U.S. Envoy: Israel to Allow Omar, Tlaib Entry ‘Out of Respect for Congress’

TEL AVIV – Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer said Israel would allow BDS-supporting Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to visit “out of respect for Congress.”

“Out of respect for the U.S. Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America, we would not deny entry to any member of Congress into Israel,” Dermer told the Haaretz daily on Friday.

Earlier in the week, the same paper reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be tasked with deciding whether they would be let into the country, due to the sensitivity of the visit and its possible ramifications for Israeli-U.S. relations.

Officials later said that the prime minister would consult with the National Security Council.

Speaking to the Jewish Insider on Wednesday, Omar said that she and Tlaib were planning to visit Israel and the West Bank in “a few weeks.”

“Everything that I hear points to both sides feeling like there is still an occupation,” Omar told the paper.

Her comments were made after pushing a pro-BDS resolution in Congress, co-sponsored by Tlaib (D-Michigan) and Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia), that seeks to “oppose unconstitutional legislative efforts” against boycotts. While the text does not mention the BDS movement by name, Omar admitted that the bill’s intention was to allow “an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement.”

The text of the resolution cites examples of boycott movements against Nazi Germany, the USSR and apartheid South Africa, and also suggests that the BDS movement is comparable to the Boston Tea Party. “Boycotts have been effectively used in the United States by advocates for equal rights since the Boston Tea Party,” it read.

Israel’s Interior and Strategic Affairs Ministries have denied visas to students, activists and artists who have a proven record of publicly calling for the boycott of Israel. Both Tlaib and Omar have expressed their support for the BDS movement.

Last year, Tlaib first announced that she would lead a taxpayer-funded congressional trip to the West Bank to coincide with the annual Israel mission by AIPAC — a longstanding tradition for freshman lawmakers.