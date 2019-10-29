BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah supporters attacked and ransacked the main anti-government protest site in Lebanon’s capital Tuesday, tearing down tents and smashing chairs.

Angry groups of men, some of them wielding sticks, began scuffling with protesters who were blocking roads in Beirut early Tuesday. Some of the men chanted slogans praising Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the militant Hezbollah group, who has criticized the anti-government protests.

Supporters of Hizbullah and Amal trying to make their way to martyrs square where anti Govt protesters are gathered –

Tension very high in street – #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/teGp5tDjA2 — Zeina Khodr (@ZeinakhodrAljaz) October 29, 2019

Soldiers with riot gear arriving in downtown #Beirut to reinforce security forces trying to break up clashes between #Hezbollah supporters and protesters. Protesters cheer as the reinforcements arrive. Both sectarian supporters and protesters armed with sticks. #LebanonProtests pic.twitter.com/JsUxM3yH61 — Leila Molana-Allen (@Leila_MA) October 29, 2019

BREAKING: Counter-demonstrators attack main protest site in central Beirut, tear down and burn tents. pic.twitter.com/qKhud9PZzj — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 29, 2019

#Lebanon and another video by @no_homsi showcasing a part of what is happening in Down Town Beirut after #Hezbollah & #Amal supporters decided to destroy everything that the protestors had built in the past days: discussion tents, food corners … #lebanonprotests pic.twitter.com/rxOvXK7cKE — Luna Safwan – لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) October 29, 2019

Groups of men could be seen massing near main protest sites as Lebanese security forces moved quickly to try to separate them from the protesters. The protesters could be seen taking up metal poles and wooden batons.

The unrest flared on the 13th day of mass protests directed at Lebanon’s government and political elite, who the protesters accuse of corruption and incompetence.