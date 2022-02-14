Naftali Bennett Warns Israelis: ‘Come Home from Ukraine Before It’s Too Late’

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday called on Israeli citizens in Ukraine to “come home” while there was still time, amid fears of a Russian invasion.

“Come home,” Bennett said at the outset of the weekly cabinet meeting. “Don’t take unnecessary risks. Don’t wait till you badly want to come home but it has become impossible. Take responsibility for your lives. Leave Ukraine as fast as possible and come home.”

According to the Foreign Ministry, around 15,000 Israelis are currently in Ukraine.