U.N. Convenes Anti-Israel Hate Fest to Slam Israel over Gaza

Israel came under fire once again at the United Nations, this time for defending itself against Iran-backed terrorists in Gaza who fired 1100 rockets into the country over the weekend.

An emergency Security Council session was called at the behest of Norway and Ireland in the wake of the 66-hour escalation between Israel and Gaza.

Israel’s U.N. ambassador Gilad Erdan censured both countries ahead of the meeting.

“How would Norway react to Islamists plotting to fire missiles at civilians in Oslo? How would Ireland react if Jihadi rocketeers were raining down on Dublin in an effort to wipe out the ‘infidel?” he asked.

“The Palestinian (Islamic) Jihad deliberately fired eleven-hundred rockets at Israelis civilians, with roughly two-hundred landing inside the Gaza Strip, killing innocent Palestinians and among them young children.”

“The Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a radical terror organization, armed, funded and trained by Iran,” he added.

The Palestinian envoy to the U.N., as well as Egypt’s and the UAE’s, all heavily criticized Israel and failed to mention PIJ at all. Incredibly, western countries, including Norway, France and Ireland also omitted mention of the rocket hurling terror group.

More Palestinians died in the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza by botched rocket launches by Gaza terrorists than from Israel Air Force strikes. https://t.co/E9MGCyt9Y1 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 9, 2022

Israel launched the offensive, dubbed Operation Breaking Dawn, to thwart an imminent terror attack by PIJ involving anti-tank missiles.

Egyptian Ambassador to the U.N. Osama Abdel Khalek denounced Israeli actions in Gaza and called for an end to its blockade, which Israel imposed because of the Hamas terror group’s tendency to smuggle in weapons and materials for building terror tunnels.

His demand is particularly ironic in light of the fact that Egypt too has a blockade on Gaza — a fact that the Egyptian diplomat forgot to mention.

Abdel Khalek lamented the “43 martyrs” who lost their lives by Israeli fire — getting both the number wrong and the way they died. Most of the Palestinian civilian casualties died by botched rocket launches by PIJ.

The tirade came hours after Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in which the Israeli leader hailed Egypt for its role in brokering a ceasefire.

Both Abdel Khalek and Ireland’s envoy to the U.N. Geraldine Byrne Nason slammed Israel as the “occupying power” of Gaza.

Apparently, the two didn’t get the memo that Israel has not had any presence in Gaza since its unilateral withdrawal in 2005, when every last Israeli Jew was evacuated from the coastal enclave, paving the way for the Hamas terror group to take over.

Palestinian envoy to the U.N., Riyad Mansour, slammed Israel’s “unprovoked and unjustified aggression.”

France’s envoy called for an end to the “spiral of violence.”

Only the U.S.’ envoy, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, denounced PIJ, and called for the “unconditional repudiation” of the terror group.

Israel launched its Iron Dome batteries Friday evening at rockets fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), an Iranian-backed terror group in Gaza. https://t.co/u456Za1sC7 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 7, 2022

“Let us be clear: Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a designated terrorist organization in the United States and in many other nations. And it is also an Iranian proxy, which has conducted attacks against innocent civilians for years.”

“We fully support Israel’s right to defend its people against terrorist threats, including rocket fire aimed at civilians,” she said.