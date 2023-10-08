Four American Citizens Killed in Terrorist Attack on Israel

As many as four American citizens are confirmed to have been killed during the terrorist attack in Israel over the weekend, which has claimed over 700 lives.

Confirmation of the dead Americans came on Sunday after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration had been “working overtime” to verify reports of missing and dead Americans in the midst of Hamas launching an unprecedented attack on Israel.

Four Americans have been killed in the attacks in Israel close to the Gaza border and the death toll is expected to rise, sources familiar with a Sunday briefing to key House committees told CNN.

“We have reports that several Americans were killed. We’re working overtime to verify that. At the same time, there are reports of missing Americans and there again, we’re working to verify those reports,” Blinken told CNN’s Dana Bash.

CNN later learned from key House committees that four Americans were killed.

White House says ‘several’ American citizens killed in Hamas attacks in Israel — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) October 8, 2023

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer also told CNN on Sunday that Hamas has taken American hostages among the scores of Israeli hostages in their grasp.

News: Congress was briefed and got told that Hamas killed at least four American citizens. That number is very likely to rise. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 9, 2023

BREAKING: Several American citizens have been killed in the Hamas attack on Israel, National Security Council confirms. pic.twitter.com/8aZiGC3tm7 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 8, 2023

White House says ‘several’ American citizens killed in Hamas attacks in Israel — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) October 8, 2023

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.