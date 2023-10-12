Hollywood, Florida, Mayor Josh Levy (D) is mourning the loss of his five relatives, whom he said were murdered by Hamas terrorists in Israel.

Levy said his relatives, including a three-year-old boy, six-year-old twin girls, and their parents, were “all slaughtered” in their home, Local 10 News reported. Levy said terrorists set fire to the family’s home and then shot them all as they tried to escape the flames.

“We all have families in Israel. Some of us have lost family in this attack yesterday, and this is a heart-wrenching weekend that it’s been, but after that sense of mourning comes a sense of resolve to fight back,” Levy said, according to NBC6.

Hamas launched the terror attack on Israel early Saturday and has thus far killed more than 1,300 and injured more than 3,400 people, according to reports. The attack occurred on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the last festival of the High Holy Day cycle.

More than 100 Israelis were also kidnapped to Gaza — including women, children, and the elderly, many of whom were abused during their abductions. The Palestinian terror attack against Israel has been referred to as the “worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.”

In response to the attack, the Israeli Airforce has struck at least 1,000 terror targets in Gaza. Israel has also mobilized 300,000 reservists as its forces continue strikes against Hamas terror targets in Gaza.

Hundreds of foreign nationals in Israel have also been reported murdered, missing, or abducted by Hamas terrorists following the deadly invasion. At least 22 Americans have been killed, and an unspecified number of Americans have been taken hostage or remain unaccounted for.

