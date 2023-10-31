Ron Dermer: Hamas are ‘Nazis with GoPros’

Israel’s strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer said Monday that while the Nazis killed many more Jews in the Holocaust, Hamas was worse in that it filmed its atrocities and tried to publicize them, while Nazis at least had enough shame to hide them.

“Here you have an evil that is uploading video of their atrocities,” Dermer said, arguing that Hamas, like the Nazi regime in Germany, needed to be destroyed completely.

Dermer, who grew up in Miami and is also a former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., spoke to Centerpoint on the Trinity Broadcasting Network.

Fmr. US Ambassador to Israel Ron Dermer (@AmbDermer) shares his expert opinion and frontline perspective on what is happening in Israel. @TBN @LyndsayMKeith @JoeGummTV pic.twitter.com/6WPp6tWLh6 — CenterpointTBN (@CenterpointTBN) October 30, 2023

Dermer added that 90% of the civilian population of the northern Gaza Strip had heeded Israeli warnings to move southwards to avoid exposure to military operations.

“That’s a good thing,” Dermer said. “because we want the battle to be our soldiers, [who] are very determined, and very well-trained, to be fighting against their terrorists,” and not harming civilians.

Dermer also said that Israel had established a humanitarian safe zone in southwestern Gaza, and that Israel hoped the International Red Cross and the World Health Organization would establish a presence there to protect Palestinian civilians. He said it was also possible that similar facilities could be established in northern Sinai, in Egypt.

The ambassador said that he believed peace talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia could resume after the war, but that their success would depend on Israel defeating Hamas and the radicalism it represented.

Dermer praised the morale and spirit of the Israeli public. “Israel is more united than I’ve ever seen it,” Dermer said.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.